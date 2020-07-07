William Robert (Bob) Layman died at the age of 68 in Jacksonville, Florida on June 30, 2020. Bob was born in Kingman, Kansas in 1952 to William M. and Julia Carolyn (Wadell) Layman, who preceded him in death in 1989 in Tucson, Arizona.



Bob spent his early years in Kingman, and at the age of ten moved with his family to Prescott, Arizona, where he graduated from Prescott High School. He was awarded first chair French horn position in the marching band. After graduation, he continued on to Pima Community College and earned his AA degree in Liberal Arts, Fine Arts in 1973. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Washington. As an American Serviceman, he served our country in the Navy, starting active duty in 1973 as an Intelligence Specialist and Aerial Photograph Interpreter, then served in the Navy Reserve until his honorable discharge in 1979.



Bob has always been an artistic and inquisitive person, generous and friendly to all. In addition to the visual arts, he imagined and brought to life projects ranging from displays at the Tucson Childrens Museum to a sea-worthy sail boat he built from scratch. His brilliant mind and insatiable curiosity led him and his friends on many adventures throughout his life. In addition to Kansas and Arizona, he has lived in Washington and New Mexico and has resided in Florida for the last 26 years of his life. He loved the outdoors and was fascinated by nature, backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountains, and traveling overseas to Europe and Japan. He loved music and played guitar, French horn, and trumpet. Much of his livelihood was spent as a valued Master Carpenter for both residential and commercial projects.



Bob is a gift to our family, an inspiration to continue learning about this fascinating universe, and a reminder to follow his example of loving and enjoying the adventure of life to its fullest. He is known to have said: I refuse to be intimidated by my own desires. Life is absurd, and beautifully so.



Bob is survived by his wife and true love of 28 years Stacy Thompson Layman of Jacksonville, FL; beloved nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews through his sister Julie (Layman) Raynor of Dahlonega, GA, ; brother Tom of Prescott Valley, AZ; and sister Mary M. Layman of Squaw Valley, CA; his son Justin by Lee Tvedten of a previous marriage, daughter-in-law Kaci, and grandchildren Camren, Emaleigh, Isla, and Krew, of St. Augustine, FL; step-daughter Olivia Burkhalter Gonzalez and her husband stepson-in-law William Gonzalez and children Toby and Miguel of Orange Park, FL; step-daughter Jaime (Barwick) Rathje of Orange Park, FL, and children Evan, Elora, Elana, and Ean; step-son Howard H. Barwick, III of Jacksonville, FL; and his beloved pets Pinta and Kiki.



A memorial will be held in Kingman, Kansas at Walnut Hill Cemetery at a later date.

