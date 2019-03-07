POWELL

William Leland Powell, 35, passed away on March 3rd, 2019.

Will was born on October 31st, 1983 in Jacksonville, FL and was a lifelong resident. Will was known for his love for everything related to the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, fast cars, off road trucks, dirt bikes and surfing. Will loved working with his hands and found something special about the end results and the challenge of doing it. He had recently found interest in masonry, hoping to learn the business so he could someday open his own company.

Will graduated from Bishop Kenny High School, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and was pursuing a degree in Construction Management. Will is survived by his father Billy Powell,(Alice),mother Valerie White, (Cooper), brother Ben Powell, (Amanda) niece Emerson Powell, grandparents, Mary Costolo, Hugh, and Peggy Powell, and his beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 1601 Oaklawn Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207 at 3:00 pm, on Friday, March 8th, 2019.

A reception will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge after the service to celebrate Will's life.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that those wishing to will send donations to The Beaches Unity Group 322 Penman Road, Jacksonville Beach Fl. 32250 in Will's name.

"Having God in your boat doesn't mean that you will not face storms. It means that no storm can sink your boat. Walk in faith and you will never walk alone."

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, the Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. Please sign the guest book at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary