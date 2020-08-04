1/1
William Levine
Levine
William Alan Levine, Bill, 71 of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, passed peacefully on August 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born in Duluth, MN to Edith and Morris Levine, Bill was an only child, but fortunate enough to be raised with first cousins who are more like siblings.
Bill is survived by the love of his life, best friend and his wife of fifty years, Stephany Levine (Stevie), his children Aaron Levine (Angela), Samantha Levine (Ben Fink), grandchildren Margot Levine, Mason Levine and Miles Levine, cousin and amazing friend Kathy Levine (Mike Olson), nieces Marcy Sparrow (Jeff) and Mimi Leonard, many special cousins and dear friends.
He is predeceased by his loving parents Edith and Morris Levine, Aunts and Uncles Ben and Shirley Levine, Sylvia and George Samuels, cousins Stephanie Sammuels and Bert Myers.
The family plans to hold a celebration of life in the future, as COVID conditions allow for such a gathering.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, sarcoma research fund, The Humane Society, or any charity of your choosing.
For full obituary please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
