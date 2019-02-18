LOHMAN

William Lohman, Jr. left this Earth on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 8:43 am.

Memorial Service -Saturday, February 23, 2019, arrival 10 am, service to start at 11 am at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park located at 6919 Providence Road, Riverview, FL 33578. Jack died from natural causes which he met on his own terms, in his own home, and while attended by his loving son, William "Tom" Lohman, Esq. Jack was born an only child to William J. and Edna E. (McDonald) Lohman on August 13, 1938 in Jacksonville, FL, that is, until the birth of his siblings, Susan and Donald Lohman. Jack had a wonderful childhood in North Florida hunting, fishing, sailing, working, fussing and fighting (often with his brother, Donald).

Jack served honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps in Vietnam, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, afterwards he used the G.I. Bill to get his Ph.D. in English literature from Duke University in 1972. Jack's Ph.D. led to no end of torment from freshman English papers at the University of Tampa, where he taught for more than 30 years. Still his love for literature endured, especially the Victorian era, which led him to write his book "The Culture Shocks of Rudyard Kipling". Jack married Tasha Hair in 1981 and divorced in 1988, but both did their level best to raise their son, Tom; and in whose opinion, they did very well indeed. Jack possessed a strong sense of family, and cherished every second he spent with them as a Son, a Brother, an Uncle, and a Father. Jack had a quick temper, an easy wit, bad hearing, and a kind heart, he is missed.