LONG

William Carter Long, age 95, passed away on May 31, 2019 where he lived in the Westminster Woods community.

After serving as a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps in World War II, including a deployment in the Philippines and Japan, Mr. Long was employed by the DuPont company for 36 years, first as a chemical engineer and later as a lobbyist and fibers expert educating regulators in Washington, DC on product safety. During that time he also served the city of Newark, Delaware as an elected member of the Newark Planning Commission for 10 years. Following retirement, he served three terms as President of the Ocean Pines Assoc. in Maryland. He was a mountaineer at heart, being a West Virginia native and proud graduate of the University of West Virginia in Morgantown. Known simply as "Bill," he was an avid scuba diver, world traveler, and tennis player into his 80's. He was also an artist with wood, creating many wonderful pieces of furniture.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley "Jonnie" Long; his daughters, Nina Long Brown of Jacksonville, FL and M. Cassandra Hoag of Irvine, CA; his sister, Molly Somerville of Williamsburg, VA; as well as grandchildren, Blair Brown, Taylor Brown and Will Hoag.

