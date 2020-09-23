Catrette
William Luther Catrette, Jr. was born on December 7, 1940, in Birmingham, AL and passed away in an automobile accident, September 7, 2020, age 79. Son of William Luther Catrette, Sr. and Betty Catrette, Bill resided in Clay County, FL and served in the Air Force, stationed in Tampa, FL, from 1957-61. After his military service, he moved to Birmingham, AL, marrying Rose Marie Adams in 1967, where they later moved to Miami, FL in 1968. They had three children: Scott, Stacey, and Michael Catrette. Bill was successfully employed by mentor and friend Gary Wheelock at Garnan Management, retiring from the company in 2005, after relocating to IL in 1986. Aside from his career, he also enjoyed sports, the beach, cars, driving, NASCAR, humor, photography, guns, movies, music, and his beloved dogs. Bill is survived by his wife, Jackie Raymer-Catrette, his three children, his sister Sandra Rowley, niece Mitzi Shaffield, and stepmother, Joanna Catrette. He also leaves three grandchildren, Liam, Vivian, and Kengo Catrette, and great niece, Chloe Shaffield, in addition to dear lifelong friends Damon Ratterree and family: Damon, Mary Lane and their children, Melissa, Damon Jr., and Pamela, along with Damon and Mary Lane's grand, and great grandchildren. Bill will be missed by family and many friends.
