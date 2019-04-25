Home

COPELAND
William Luther Copeland, 92, of Jacksonville, passed away on April 23, 2019, at Bay Pines VA Hospital-Hospice.
He was born on April 7, 1927 in Micanopy, Florida.
Copeland served in the US Navy during WWII and retired from CSX after 38 years of service.
Bill is survived by his wife, Charlyne, son, David Copeland, daughter, Carol McEuen, granddaughters Carrie McEuen and Abigail McEuen, grandson, William Copeland, and two great grandsons.
At the request of the deceased, the service will only include family and will be held at the Bay Pines National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone for prayers, care and support during his illness.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019
