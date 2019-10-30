|
Brown
Mr. William "Sugar Bear" M. Brown died October 23, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310. Mr. Brown will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, November 1st, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019