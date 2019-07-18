Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for William McLoughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McLoughlin

Add a Memory
William McLoughlin Obituary
McLOUGHLIN
William F. McLoughlin of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away on July 17, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 10, 1929.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie G. Petschke; children, Patricia (Dave) Roenbeck, Debra (Tom) Kittilsen, Timothy (Jan) McLoughlin, Margaret (Bruce) Clark, William (Laurie) McLoughlin; stepsons, Kurt (Francis Alcedo) Petschke and Michael (Lisa) Petschke; ten grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Bill was a proud U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class serving as a deep-sea diver and UDT specialist for 20 years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Mayport Council of the Navy League of the United States, PO Box 331944, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 18 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now