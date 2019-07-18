|
McLOUGHLIN
William F. McLoughlin of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away on July 17, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 10, 1929.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie G. Petschke; children, Patricia (Dave) Roenbeck, Debra (Tom) Kittilsen, Timothy (Jan) McLoughlin, Margaret (Bruce) Clark, William (Laurie) McLoughlin; stepsons, Kurt (Francis Alcedo) Petschke and Michael (Lisa) Petschke; ten grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Bill was a proud U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class serving as a deep-sea diver and UDT specialist for 20 years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Mayport Council of the Navy League of the United States, PO Box 331944, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 18 to July 21, 2019