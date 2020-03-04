Home

Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
William (Bill) Moon


1943 - 2020
William (Bill) Moon Obituary
Moon
William (Bill) H. Moon, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Vincent's Southside under the compassionate care of Community Hospice NE Florida. Bill was born October 13, 1943 in Fairfield, a sub-division of Birmingham, AL. He was predeceased by his parents, William H. and Marion Moon of Birmingham and his sister, Marilyn Moon Martin of Mobile AL. Bill enjoyed his brief retirement with travel, golf and boating. He was most happy when on his boats, of which he had many, enjoying just the sheer beauty of nature and the waters. Along with his family, they had many great boating experiences and tons of stories to tell. He will be remembered as a fun loving, kind and generous man, a great husband and father and the best Pops ever to his grandchildren, all whom he adored. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jerri (McGowan) Moon; two sons, Allen (Marie, fiancé) of Atlantic Beach, FL and David, (Amy) of Longwood, FL; grandchildren, Teddy, Katie and Will Moon; beloved niece, Valerie Kelly of Jacksonville, FL, who was more like a daughter. In addition, several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He loved them all dearly. A Memorial Service will be held at Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. All are invited to attend. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to The Amputee Coalition (amputee-coalition.org/donate) or to Community Hospice NE Florida, St. Vincent's Southside Center for Caring. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
