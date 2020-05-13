NEWMAN
William Edward Newman, Sr. passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 91. "Bill" was born on June 20, 1928 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He was a resident of Camellia at Deerwood in Jacksonville, Florida. Bill will be interred at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Friday, May 15, 2020 in a private service. A memorial service will be held at a later date and arranged by Peeples Family Funeral Homes, 14165 N. Main Street.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2020.