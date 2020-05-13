William Newman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWMAN
William Edward Newman, Sr. passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 91. "Bill" was born on June 20, 1928 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He was a resident of Camellia at Deerwood in Jacksonville, Florida. Bill will be interred at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Friday, May 15, 2020 in a private service. A memorial service will be held at a later date and arranged by Peeples Family Funeral Homes, 14165 N. Main Street.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Interment
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peeples Family Funeral Homes
14165 N. Main Street
Jacksonville, FL 32218
(904) 764-2542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved