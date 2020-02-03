|
PAFFORD
William Gerald Pafford age 95 of Jacksonville, FL., left this world on January 30, 2020 for a reunion with previously passed relatives and friends in the house of the Lord. He was born on June 3, 1924 to Jesse and Kati Pafford in Atkinson County Georgia. He was a Navy veteran, serving during WW2. He is predeceased by his parents, wife Cora Belle, son Glenn C. Pafford, special friend Sara Blanton, and 3 brothers and sisters. He is survived by sons Julian C. Clement (Patricia), Jesse T. Pafford (Jean), brother Kenneth Pafford, numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Fort Caroline Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Fort Caroline Baptist Church building fund. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL. 32207.
A visitation and funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 4th, 2020 at 10:00 am and 11:00 am, respectively, at Fort Caroline Baptist Church, 11428 McCormick Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020