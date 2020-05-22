Phillips
William Trice Phillips, Sr. (Bill) died peacefully at home on May 16, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Born in Tampa on November 14, 1932 he was the youngest son of Elizabeth Copp Phillips and IW Phillips. Growing up on the Tampa Bay instilled a lifelong love of being on the water. After graduating from Jesuit High School, he attended the University of Florida. He joined the US Navy and proudly served from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War.
While on a family vacation in Waynesville, NC he met Martha Lee Ezell of Jacksonville. They married in 1954 after a long-distance courtship. Their sixty-year marriage began stationed in Long Beach, CA. They returned to Tampa and Bill worked with I.W. Phillips Co., a wholesale distributor of hardware and building materials founded by his grandfather in 1898. The opportunity for a career with IBM brought Bill and Martha Lee to Jacksonville in 1962. He embraced the IBM culture and work ethic, regularly being awarded membership in the 100% Club over the course of his 20-year sales career. He continued in the typewriter industry until creating Cardinal Plus, a printer cartridge company, with his youngest son, Jeff. He was a second-generation Rotarian and was proud that his daughter, Meg, and grandson, Chris, made service in Rotary a four-generation commitment. As President of the Rotary Club of West Jacksonville in 1997-98, he led the development of the club's longtime community project, Read Right ….from the start. His faith was very important to him and he enjoyed his service on the vestry of three Episcopalian and Anglican churches.
Bill worked hard and played hard, enjoying golf, tennis, boating, gardening, and supporting his Gators. His greatest joy came from working on 'projects' with his family. From buying and restoring property in Ortega to house Martha Lee's 'Show Offs' business; owning/operating Stand 'n Snack restaurants in Pinellas county with his brother, Buddy; painting Meg's dorm rooms or assisting her with parties and service projects; helping son Billy restock hardware stores; building their homes in the NC mountains with Jeff; to helping his grandsons master their putting skills, he was always there to help and encourage. More recently, he loved picking up his granddaughter Aubrey from school with his faithful dog, Bailey, by his side.
He is predeceased by his parents, two older brothers, wife, Martha Lee Phillips and oldest son, William T. Phillips, Jr. He is survived by daughter, Meg Phillips Folds (Jim), son, Jeffrey Mack Phillips (Jan); grandchildren, William T. Phillips III, Christopher Phillips Folds (Lauren) and Aubrey Lynn Phillips and great grandson, James Davidson Folds. A family service will be held later when he and Martha Lee can be interred together at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 24, 2020.