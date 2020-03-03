Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
William Porter


1949 - 2020
William Porter Obituary
PORTER
William Leo Porter Jr., passed away February 27, 2020. He was born May 13, 1949 in Bakersfield, CA. He grew up in Wasco, CA and retired in Jacksonville, FL in 2010.
William proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1968 – 1971. After his Army career, William started working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired after 31 years of service and began working as a consultant for the U.S Army serving 2 different assignments in Afghanistan. William enjoyed worldwide travel with his beloved wife Mari as well as bird watching from his home sanctuary on the Intercostal.
William is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Mari. He was predeceased by his father William Leo Porter and mother Irene Victoria Porter.
Viewing will be held 2-4 PM, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home. ..
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
