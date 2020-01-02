|
William age 67 was born in McMinnville Tennessee. He was a life long resident of Jacksonville and moved to Folkston Georgia in 2004 to enjoy retirement. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson Sr. High School class of 1970. He is survived by his wife of nearly fifty years Nancy. Two Children Pamela (Bruce) and William Jr. (Jessica) Mothers Mary Roddy and Faith Posten, Siblings Gail (James) and Ronald (Tawlie) Nine Grandchildren Crystal (Jeff), Christina, James, William III(Trey), Taylor, Chloe, Madison, Brittney (Derek), and Veronica (Chris).Four Great Grandchildren Levi, Aleah, Anastasia, and Jeffery. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his Dads, George Posten and Leo Roddy. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home 4747 Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904) 355-9545 with Rev. Eddis Dale Kirkland will be officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Viewing for Family and Friends will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5pm until 9pm. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 at the funeral home.
