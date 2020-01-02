Home

Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
William Posten
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home
4747 Main Street
Jacksonville, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home
4747 Main Street
Jacksonville, FL
1952 - 2019
William Posten Obituary
Posten
William age 67 was born in McMinnville Tennessee. He was a life long resident of Jacksonville and moved to Folkston Georgia in 2004 to enjoy retirement. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson Sr. High School class of 1970. He is survived by his wife of nearly fifty years Nancy. Two Children Pamela (Bruce) and William Jr. (Jessica) Mothers Mary Roddy and Faith Posten, Siblings Gail (James) and Ronald (Tawlie) Nine Grandchildren Crystal (Jeff), Christina, James, William III(Trey), Taylor, Chloe, Madison, Brittney (Derek), and Veronica (Chris).Four Great Grandchildren Levi, Aleah, Anastasia, and Jeffery. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his Dads, George Posten and Leo Roddy. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home 4747 Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904) 355-9545 with Rev. Eddis Dale Kirkland will be officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Viewing for Family and Friends will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5pm until 9pm. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 at the funeral home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
