PRATHER
William C. "Bill" Prather, Jr. 51, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born June 6, 1967 in Jacksonville, to the late William C., Sr. and Opal Elizabeth Worth Prather, and spent his entire life here. Bill loved cars and trucks and was a diesel and automotive mechanic for most of his life. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and a great niece.
Survivors include two sisters, Lynda Liddell and Teresa "Terri" Lloyd; one niece, three nephews, one great niece and two great nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 30, in the chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., with Pastor F. Ray Turner officiating.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019