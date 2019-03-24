Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Prather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William ";Bill" Prather Jr.


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William ";Bill" Prather Jr. Obituary
PRATHER
William C. "Bill" Prather, Jr. 51, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born June 6, 1967 in Jacksonville, to the late William C., Sr. and Opal Elizabeth Worth Prather, and spent his entire life here. Bill loved cars and trucks and was a diesel and automotive mechanic for most of his life. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and a great niece.
Survivors include two sisters, Lynda Liddell and Teresa "Terri" Lloyd; one niece, three nephews, one great niece and two great nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 30, in the chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., with Pastor F. Ray Turner officiating.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now