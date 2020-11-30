Reid
William "Bill" Reid, age 77, died at his beloved BeachDrifter home in Jacksonville Beach on November 21, 2020. A native of Wichita, Kansas, Bill moved to Jacksonville in the '60s. He retired in 2008 from his position as Associate Vice President of Morgan Stanley and rarely "crossed the ditch" again except to visit his daughter's family in the Orlando area, to sail the Seven Seas on a cruise ship, and to attend his home church, St. Paul UMC in Arlington where he served in various capacities, including Staff Parish Committee, Church Finance Chairman, Youth Pumpkin Patch Coordinator, and President of the St. Paul UMC Foundation (managing the scholarship & benevolent funds.) He was also a faithful member of the Spares 'n' Pairs Sunday School class and a beach patrol volunteer for Jacksonville Beach CPAAA. He will be missed by his wife Gayle; daughter, Jenni Reid Smith; son-in-law, Paul; two granddaughters, Samantha and Lexi Smith; cousin Gary Bryan; two brothers-in-law, Stuart Mathias and Wade Mathias (Barbara); niece, Robin Mathias; nephew, Adam Mathias; and many other family members and friends. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lonestar Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, at 1:30 PM on Friday, December 4, 2020, followed by interment at Arlington Park Cemetery and a visitation reception at the funeral home, with a 50 attendee capacity. Memorials may be sent to St. Paul UMC foundation at 8264 Lonestar Rd., Jacksonville 32211, or Salvation Army at 10940 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville 32246. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Arlington Park Funeral Home.
