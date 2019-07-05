Home

Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-2481
William "Bill" Royston


1945 - 2019
William "Bill" Royston, 73, gained his angel wings and went to be with the love of his life on July 2, 2019. He was born in Orange Park, FL on December 3, 1945. He served our country in the Navy for 6 years, during the Vietnam war. He spent many years working for the Florida Times-Union, as well as Maxwell House Coffee in which he retired in 2006. He was a wonderful brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was caring, loving, and would do anything he could for anyone. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make you laugh. He was also passionate about many things. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending his time fishing, and camping. He could also beat anyone he met in a round of poker! He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Letha Daniell, brother Tommy Royston; 4 daughters, Deanna Mackin, Paula Savitz, Deborah Royston, and Kim Peters; 5 grandchildren, Patrick, Kiely, Bradley, Haley and Shelby; 4 great-grandchildren Madilyn, Riley, Hendrix, Ava; and number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1:00 pm with service beginning at 2:00 pm. Visitation and Service will take place at Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral home, 127 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL. Burial will follow promptly at Jacksonville Memory Gardens.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 7, 2019
