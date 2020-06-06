Meister
William Russell Meister, born September 12, 1969, to William and Elizabeth Meister, passed away from mantle cell lymphoma on March 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Dorothy Meister, and Russell and May Wright. He is survived by his parents; children, Ryan, Bailey, and Reagan; sisters, Tracey Bolton (Daniel) and Kristi Quick (Charles); aunts, Mary Badour and Carol Hoeft (Richard); nieces, Jessica, Tayler, and Rebecca; nephews, Jared, Charlie, John, and Thomas; cousins, Sherryl, Terri, Todd and Andrew; and former wife, Janna.
Billy graduated from Wolfson High School and Jacksonville University. He was a lifelong Michigan fan as are his father and son. Sports were a huge part of his life, especially watching Ryan's baseball games or Bailey and Reagan's volleyball games. He will be sorely missed by his loyal circle of friends and his co-workers at AmeriHealth Caritas. Billy was a kind, loving man who was taken from us too soon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, 12200 McCormick Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32225. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
R.I.P. Billy. GO BLUE!
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
William Russell Meister, born September 12, 1969, to William and Elizabeth Meister, passed away from mantle cell lymphoma on March 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Dorothy Meister, and Russell and May Wright. He is survived by his parents; children, Ryan, Bailey, and Reagan; sisters, Tracey Bolton (Daniel) and Kristi Quick (Charles); aunts, Mary Badour and Carol Hoeft (Richard); nieces, Jessica, Tayler, and Rebecca; nephews, Jared, Charlie, John, and Thomas; cousins, Sherryl, Terri, Todd and Andrew; and former wife, Janna.
Billy graduated from Wolfson High School and Jacksonville University. He was a lifelong Michigan fan as are his father and son. Sports were a huge part of his life, especially watching Ryan's baseball games or Bailey and Reagan's volleyball games. He will be sorely missed by his loyal circle of friends and his co-workers at AmeriHealth Caritas. Billy was a kind, loving man who was taken from us too soon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, 12200 McCormick Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32225. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
R.I.P. Billy. GO BLUE!
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 6 to Jun. 14, 2020.