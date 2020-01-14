|
|
Royall
William S. (Billy) Royall, 74, went to his heavenly home on January 11, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Born in Jacksonville, FL to Bill and Mary Phillips Royall on May 2, 1945, Billy lived in Jacksonville for most of his life. He graduated from Landon High School after also attending Admiral Farragut Academy and Baylor Prep School. He was a proud veteran of the US Army Reserves. Billy was an outstanding athlete. He played football, basketball, and baseball throughout his school years, and then was a volunteer coach in both football and baseball. He was a devout outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing his entire life and enjoyed great success at both. God blessed Billy with an amazing personality and unlimited energy. He leaves behind many close friends. He was a life-long, loyal Florida Gator fan. He was also a very gifted guitar player with an excellent voice as well. He was a member of Destiny worship center in Freeport, FL. He was an amazing person, a great friend, and a wonderful father. He enriched many lives with his incredible and unique personality. Fishing with his sons and spending time with his grandchildren was his greatest pleasure of all. Billy is survived by his brother Randy, his two sons Todd and his wife Dawn and Travis and his wife Maryann, their mother Carol, niece and nephew Robin and Randy, and seven grandchildren Mary Ellen, Grace, Emory, Collins, Caleb, Brock and Travis Jr. He will be missed by all who loved him and never be forgotten.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020