William Sean "Will" Kirkland
William "Will" Sean Kirkland, 17, passed away September 16, 2020, in Orange Park, FL. Will was born on December 10, 2002, in Jacksonville to Dennis James Kirkland, Jr. and Katherine Ann Kirkland.
Will enjoyed skateboarding, swimming, diving, and soccer. He was a Life Scout and was a 2time state diving champion.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Dennis Kirkland, Sr. and grandmother, Sandra Thays.
Will is survived by his loving family, mother, Katherine Kirkland; father, Dennis Kirkland, Jr.; brothers, Andrew Horner and Matthew Kirkland; sister, Jennifer Hall; stepsister, Kaylin Mourning; grandfather, Robert Thays; grandmother, Bonnie Kirkland; nephews, Kieran Avery Horner, Calvin, Jr., Dennis James, and Xander; nieces, Kensington Brooke Hall and Leighton Elizabeth Hall; cousins, Mikayla, Eleri, and Ian Linscott and Sam and Ben Degelau.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the trauma ICU team at Orange Park Medical Center for the outstanding care and compassion given to them and Will during the time spent at the hospital.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at Highpoint Community Church, 84 Knight Boxx Road, Orange Park, FL 32065. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required until seated during service. To accommodate all two gathering spaces will be made available as well as an outdoor area.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JED foundation in William's name to honor him.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
