1/
William Simpson Kammerer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kammerer
William Simpson Kammerer, M.D., died October 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, following a long illness. He was 81.
He was a physician and Associate Professor at the Pennsylvania State University Medical Center and retired from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville in 2003. A specialist in Tropical Medicine, he was an expert on parasitic disease. He served as a captain with the U.S. Army Special Forces.
William Kammerer was born in New York City on June 19, 1939. His father, William H. Kammerer, M.D., was a professor of medicine at Cornell-Weill New York Hospital. His mother, Edith Langley, was a homemaker. He graduated from Phillips Academy Andover, Cornell University, and the Weill-Cornell Medical School.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 27 years, Janet Hoffman, of Jacksonville, FL; three children from his first marriage to Sonia Netherton: Christopher Kammerer, of West Palm Beach, FL, Cal Kammerer, of Holly Springs, NC, and Stacey Collins, of Hershey, Pa; two step-daughters, Kate Nicolson of Lennox Head, Australia, and Kelly Hoffman, of Ashville, NC; eight grandchildren, and two sisters and a brother. online guestbook at www.adignifiedalternative.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Dignified Alternative Hatcher Cremations - Jacksonville
9957 Moorings Dr., ste 503
Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 260-2522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved