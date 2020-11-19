BIGBEE
William "Bill" Thomas Bigbee, Jr., 75, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 surrounded by his family following a brief illness. He was born on December 6, 1944 in Ft. Pierce, Florida, son of the late William Thomas Bigbee, Sr. and Miriam (Cartledge) Bigbee. He was a graduate of Palm Beach High School in 1962, Palm Beach Junior College and FJC North Campus. Retiring in November 2008 from A. T. & T. with 38 years service. William met the love of his life, Diane and they wed on June 11, 1971 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He loved to hunt, fish and watch Florida Gators football. Surviving family include his wife of 49 years, Diane Bigbee; 6 children: Jeanne (Alan) Molle, Greg Bigbee, Darren Bigbee, Deneen Bigbee, Erin (Ricky) Tullis and Heather (Josh) Raulerson; 9 grandchildren: Jessica (Matthew), Megan (Justin), Joshua, Liam, Barid, Caleb, Chloe, Emma, and Declan; 4 great-grandchildren: Krista, Lachlan, Jack and Barid, Jr.; 1 sister: Caroline (Ron) Tyo and a host of friends. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 601 East Airport Center Drive with Father Christopher Ligouri, officiating. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Bigbee Family.
