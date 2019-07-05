Donovan

Dr. William Thomas Donovan, Sr., 90, passed from the earth on July 2nd, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Chicago on June 12, 1929, and raised on the Southside. He was a proud alumnus of St. Philip Neri School and Loyola Academy, graduated from the College of the Holy Cross, and received his medical degree from St. Louis University in 1954. He did his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Georgetown University Hospital, where he met the love of his life, Charlotte Haas, who was an emergency room nurse there. They were married in June 1958 and while he served in the U.S. Air Force spent two wonderful years in Germany, where the first of their four sons were born. They returned to Washington, DC for his final years of training in Hematology, and after academic teaching appointments in Rochester, NY and St. Louis, MO they moved to West Palm Beach, FL. Three more sons were born along the way, and he and Charlotte raised their family in West Palm Beach, spending more than 30 years in the community. He was an old fashioned doctor, who provided compassionate primary care for many cherished patients, but was also the first physician in the area to specialize in Hematology and Oncology. He was also a passionate fan and dedicated team physician for the Atlanta Braves. Bill was a tireless worker who cared greatly for his patients, who gave him great happiness, a friend to many in the community, a loyal member of the Catholic Church and a family man. He was preceded in death by his youngest son John, sisters Mildred and Dorothy, and his brother Daniel. He is survived by his loving wife Charlotte, sons William Jr., David and Daniel, daughters-in-law Linda and Celeste, and grandchildren Madeleine, Olivia, Connor, Meagan, Amy, and Kelly, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and family. A visitation and prayer vigil will be held from 3-6pm on Sunday, July 7 at Oaklawn Cemetery & Funeral Home, located at 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 8 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, located at 1773 Blanding Blvd.

