William Thomas "Bill" Jones
1930 - 2020
Jones
William Thomas (Bill) Jones, an 89-year-old Jacksonville native, joined his Heavenly Father on 05/25/2020. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bill always had a smile ready for all he met. Retiring from Metropolitan Life Insurance in 1987, Bill was a faithful member and deacon at Holiday Hill Baptist Church for more than fifty years. Bill was also a member of Gideon's International and served his country in the United States Air Force. Bill will be fondly remembered by his beloved wife of more than 65 years, Betty Lane Jones; daughter Tami Jones, sons Tony (Cindy) Jones and Todd (Emily) Jones, grandchildren, Chris (Becky) Jones, Lauren Jones, his sister Sara Norman, many nephews & nieces.
Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday (Today) followed by services at 11:00 A.M. in George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville FL 32206 with Rev. Josh Slocum officiating.
Bill will be laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holiday Hill Baptist Church or Gideons International.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com





Published in Florida Times-Union from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
MAY
28
Service
11:00 AM
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
May 27, 2020
My condolences and prayers to Tami and her family, from her team at Citibank.
monifa durr
Coworker
