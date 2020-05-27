Jones
William Thomas (Bill) Jones, an 89-year-old Jacksonville native, joined his Heavenly Father on 05/25/2020. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bill always had a smile ready for all he met. Retiring from Metropolitan Life Insurance in 1987, Bill was a faithful member and deacon at Holiday Hill Baptist Church for more than fifty years. Bill was also a member of Gideon's International and served his country in the United States Air Force. Bill will be fondly remembered by his beloved wife of more than 65 years, Betty Lane Jones; daughter Tami Jones, sons Tony (Cindy) Jones and Todd (Emily) Jones, grandchildren, Chris (Becky) Jones, Lauren Jones, his sister Sara Norman, many nephews & nieces.
Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday (Today) followed by services at 11:00 A.M. in George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville FL 32206 with Rev. Josh Slocum officiating.
Bill will be laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holiday Hill Baptist Church or Gideons International.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 27 to May 28, 2020.