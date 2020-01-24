|
|
THORNTON
William (Bill) Thornton, born April 18, 1932, in Cleveland, OH to Walter S Thornton and Evelyn McCarthy Thornton. Bill passed away on January 20, 2020. Bill was raised in Jacksonville, Murray Hill and attended St. Paul's Catholic School, Riverside where he graduated in the class of 1951. He served his country proudly in 1952-1954 when he enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland where those years were some of the best times of his life. From 1956-1968 he was employed by Fruit Growers Express Company, Atlantic Coast Line Building in Jacksonville. He married in 1956 and had 2 children, Scott and Susan. Bill moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1968 and remained there until returning to Jacksonville in 1994.
Bill is survived by his daughter Susan Harrell (Mark), 2 granddaughters, Lauren and Erin, 2 great-grandsons, Luke and Cole, and his 2 sisters, Mary Anne Kuelbs and Linda Harris. He is predeceased by his son, Scott, mother and father, Evelyn and Walter, brothers Pat, Danny and Pete.
A memorial service will be held at San Jose Catholic Church, February 8 at 11AM 3619 Toledo Road. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to CathedralCareJax 333 E Ashley St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020