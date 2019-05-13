Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 641-9755
Resources
More Obituaries for William Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Trey Maxwell

Obituary Condolences

William Trey Maxwell Obituary
MAXWELL
William Trey Maxwell was born September 28, 1992, and passed away on May 8th, 2019. Nine months earlier, he was preceded in death by his mother, Shannon Maxwell. Trey was also preceded in death by grandparents Arthur and Virginia Maxwell, grandfather Richard Pruett, aunt Sheryl Sorensen, and great-grandmother Colleen Doster. Trey is survived by his father, William Thomas Maxwell, grandmother Judith Revels, uncle and aunt Art and Darlene Maxwell, aunt Ann Wilson, cousin Charlie Greene, and other extended family members. Trey also leaves behind many friends and his beloved mastiff, Tiny.
Trey was a tall beautiful, black-haired young man. He was softhearted and loyal. There will be a Memorial Service celebrating his life at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL, 32225 at noon Wednesday, May 15th, 2019. Trey's father says informal attire is quite acceptable. In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Coast No More Homeless Pets, 6817 Norwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32208.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now