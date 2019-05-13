MAXWELL

William Trey Maxwell was born September 28, 1992, and passed away on May 8th, 2019. Nine months earlier, he was preceded in death by his mother, Shannon Maxwell. Trey was also preceded in death by grandparents Arthur and Virginia Maxwell, grandfather Richard Pruett, aunt Sheryl Sorensen, and great-grandmother Colleen Doster. Trey is survived by his father, William Thomas Maxwell, grandmother Judith Revels, uncle and aunt Art and Darlene Maxwell, aunt Ann Wilson, cousin Charlie Greene, and other extended family members. Trey also leaves behind many friends and his beloved mastiff, Tiny.

Trey was a tall beautiful, black-haired young man. He was softhearted and loyal. There will be a Memorial Service celebrating his life at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL, 32225 at noon Wednesday, May 15th, 2019. Trey's father says informal attire is quite acceptable. In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Coast No More Homeless Pets, 6817 Norwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32208.

