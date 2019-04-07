Home

William Warren Malcolm (Bill) Campbell

Obituary Condolences

CAMPBELL
William Warren Malcolm Campbell (Bill) 69, passed away April 2, 2019 at University Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Winthrop, MA on
November 25, 1949. Bill was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, where he was a career cook. In his retirement he continued to serve by working as a security guard. As an experienced sailor with an amazing artistic ability, Bill drew inspiration from the sea. It's where he found his most peace. He is best known for his quick wit, big heart and laughing with friends.
Bill is survived by his children, Wade Campbell of Jacksonville, Jennifer Graney of PA and her children Andie and Campbell, his sister T. Phyllis Campbell Stewart, her husband Kenneth and their children, Kenneth H. Stewart, his wife Beth, and Phyllis Stewart Haslett and her husband David.
Family, friends and others whose lives Bill touched are invited to attend Memorial Services at Hardage- Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207, at 12pm on Monday, April 8, 2019, with gathering at 11am.
Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 7, 2019
