White
Retired Master Sergeant William F. White of Fleming Island, FL passed away on April 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 80. He was born in NYC, NY and joined the Army in 1958. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star and a Silver Star. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Hyde White and 3 nephews, Larry, James, and Steven Brauer.
Burial, with Military Honors, will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Monday, June 22, 2020.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Retired Master Sergeant William F. White of Fleming Island, FL passed away on April 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 80. He was born in NYC, NY and joined the Army in 1958. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star and a Silver Star. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Hyde White and 3 nephews, Larry, James, and Steven Brauer.
Burial, with Military Honors, will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Monday, June 22, 2020.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.