William White
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
White
Retired Master Sergeant William F. White of Fleming Island, FL passed away on April 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 80. He was born in NYC, NY and joined the Army in 1958. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star and a Silver Star. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Hyde White and 3 nephews, Larry, James, and Steven Brauer.
Burial, with Military Honors, will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Monday, June 22, 2020.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved