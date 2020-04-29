|
|
Wooden
Dr. William Rogers Wooden, 88, of Jacksonville, FL passed away April 26, 2020 due to dementia. William (Bill, Rogers, Doc) was born November 21, 1931 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He graduated from high school in Pensacola, FL and then served as a medic in the United States Navy. In 1952 he married Mary Sue Huffman. In 1962 he graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He then obtained his fellowship in Obstetrics and Gynecology and practiced in Jacksonville, FL for over 30 years. Bill enjoyed music, dancing, flying private planes, boating and gardening. He was known for his interesting stories, numerous jokes, generous spirit and love for his family and pets. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Evelyn Wooden; wife and best friend, Mary Sue and brother, Bubsey. He is survived by his children, Bill Jr., and Patricia (James); brother, Richard; grandsons, Will (Sarah) and James (Ashley) and great grandsons, Miles and Bennet. Special thanks to Alba Healthcare for their loving, compassionate and professional care. They cared for him as if he were a member of their own family. A small private graveside service will be held for the family. As a memorial, donations may be made to Geezer Dog Rescue at [email protected] or mail checks to 3917 Jean St., Jacksonville, FL 32205.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020