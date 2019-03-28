Home

POWERED BY

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Bartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie David Andrew Bartley

Obituary Condolences

Willie David Andrew Bartley Obituary
BARTLEY
Willie David Andrew Bartley, a resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away on March 23, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 AM at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 Helena Street. Mr. Bartley's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5-8 PM at Holy Church of the Living God Revival Center, 1700 Francis Ave., Atlantic Beach, FL. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now