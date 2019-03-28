|
BARTLEY
Willie David Andrew Bartley, a resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away on March 23, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 AM at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 Helena Street. Mr. Bartley's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5-8 PM at Holy Church of the Living God Revival Center, 1700 Francis Ave., Atlantic Beach, FL. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 28, 2019