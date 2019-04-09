|
GARRICK
Willie L. Garrick, 88 of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on April 5, 2019.
The family will be celebrating his life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11am to 12pm, celebration of life services will begin at 12pm with committal in the cemetery to follow.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.
