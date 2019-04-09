Home

Willie L. Garrick

Willie L. Garrick Obituary
GARRICK
Willie L. Garrick, 88 of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on April 5, 2019.
The family will be celebrating his life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11am to 12pm, celebration of life services will begin at 12pm with committal in the cemetery to follow.
You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiver sideFuneralHome.com . HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 9, 2019
