The funeral service for Willie Mae Willis will be held 11AM, Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at the Dayspring Baptist Church 5654 Dunn Ave. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, April 12th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 12, 2019