Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
OWENS
Willie Owens, Jr., a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on April 21, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2019 at 11AM at New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1824 Prospect Street. Mr. Owens' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, April 25, 2019 from 5-8PM at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019
