Willie Therman (Terry) Singletary, ADRC, US Navy Ret, 97, died on July 19, 2019 in Blue Ridge, GA. Terry retired from NARTU after a long Navy career. He was a member of Murray Hill UM Church before moving to Blue Ridge after retirement. Terry is survived by his wife, Becky, by his children, Patricia Szymczak, Denise (Kevin) Donohue, Judi (Terry) Wilcox, Steve (Carolyn) Singletary, Paul (Pam) Singletary, and Rebecca Singletary (Charlie Nelson), and many grand, great-grand, and great-great grandchildren.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019