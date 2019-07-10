|
|
Smith
Funeral services for Ms. Willie Lee Johnson Smith will be held Friday at 11:00am at Dayspring Baptist Church, 5654 Dunn Ave., Dr. Jeffrey K. Rumlin, pastor. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary Thursday from 5-7pm and in the church Friday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment in New Berlin Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 10 to July 11, 2019