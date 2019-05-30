|
Barnard
Wilma Jean Barnard "Nanny" age 92 passed away Saturday in Jacksonville, FL
The family wishes to thank River Garden Hebrew Home and the many wonderful staff members for their loving care of Wilma.
Funeral Service 10:30 am Friday 5/31/19 Arlington Park Funeral Home
Memorial donations in Wilma's memory may be made to River Garden Hebrew Home, 11401 Old St. Augustine Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32258
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 30 to May 31, 2019