1/1
Wilma Brown
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown
Mrs. Wilma Delores Brown (75) slept away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Homegoing Service will be held 11:00 am, Sat., Sept. 12 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Wilma will rest for loved ones and friends on (TODAY) Fri., Sept. 11 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL and Sat., from 9:00 am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Reposing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Reposing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved