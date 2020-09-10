Brown
Mrs. Wilma Delores Brown (75) slept away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Homegoing Service will be held 11:00 am, Sat., Sept. 12 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Wilma will rest for loved ones and friends on (TODAY) Fri., Sept. 11 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL and Sat., from 9:00 am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
