Hundley
Kathleen (Kathy) Ezelle Hundley passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at home. She was born in Ft. Pierce, FL on November 6, 1929, and was the daughter of Linnie Mae Glatz and William Franklin Ezell. She spent most of her childhood in Ft. Pierce and was always proud of being a 4th generation Floridian. After her high school graduation, she moved to Jacksonville, FL. There she met and married the love of her life, John Hundley. They built their home and raised their family in Jacksonville. In 1983, Kathy and John moved to Stone Island in Enterprise, FL. She was active in her church and community and enjoyed her job as a medical assistant. They were married 52 years until his passing in 2003. In 2006, she returned to Jacksonville to live with her daughter, son-in-law and grandsons. She was active at St. Paul United Methodist Church and joined the Arlington Newcomers Club where she enjoyed her many new friends and lots of games and luncheons. Kathy spent her retirement years enjoying her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a beloved daughter, sister, step-sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother (GG), and friend. She is survived by her daughter Sheryl Willis (Dean), sons John Hundley (Kusum) and Glenn Hundley (Diane), brother Bill Ezell (Judy), step-sister Barbara Dietzel, grandchildren Jason Hundley, Kara Buss (Barry), Kelly Norton (Reagan), Alan Willis, Michael Willis (Rewa), Jordan Hundley and Nicholas Hundley and great-grandchildren Abbi, Rayna and Maris Norton and Camille Buss. She was preceded in death by her husband John and grandson Kevin.
Arrangements under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. When we can safely get together again, we will plan a special celebration of life for Kathy. Donations in her memory may be made to Duval County Special Olympics.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 6 to May 7, 2020.