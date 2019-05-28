Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Jean Barnard


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Wilma Jean Barnard Obituary
Barnard
Wilma Jean Barnard "NANNY', age 92, went to her heavenly home on Saturday May 25, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1927 in Fairmont, WV.
Following high school Jean, as she preferred to be called, worked as a riveter supporting the United States military in World War II. In 1946, she married Joe and the U. S. Navy. Together they raised five children while the Navy moved them from assignments in Key West, Norfolk, VA, and finally back to Jacksonville. Upon her husband's retirement from the Navy they remained in Jacksonville to finish raising their family. Over the years they enjoyed traveling across the United States and Europe, nights out with friends, and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Jean will be remembered as a strong, passionate woman who was devoted to her family. Strong in her ability to raise five children as a military wife while her husband would be at sea for months at a time. Passionate about her love of family with a fierce devotion to that family. Yet she always had a sense of humor, and a "unfiltered straightforwardness" that always kept her family and her beloved care givers smiling up to her last day.
Wilma Jean was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Lela Morgan, her husband of 72 years Flavis Joe Barnard, brother Bud, sisters Betty and Deno, son A.L. (Buddy) Barnard, and daughter Patricia Keener. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Farmer (Tom) and Melinda Hayes (Larry), son Joey Barnard (Dolores), nine grandchildren (Lorrie, Rebecca, JT, Christie, Kimberly, Shaun, Bryan, Suzanne, and Jessica), and ten great grandchildren (Chase, Makayla, Dalton, Kendall, Gracie, Parker, Hunter, Cody, Logan, and Luke).
Visitation Thursday 5/30/19 5-7 pm Arlington Park Funeral Home.
Funeral Service Friday 5/31/19 at 10:30 am Funeral Home Chapel
Burial to follow in Arlington Park Cemetery
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now