Wilma Jean Barnard "NANNY', age 92, went to her heavenly home on Saturday May 25, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1927 in Fairmont, WV.

Following high school Jean, as she preferred to be called, worked as a riveter supporting the United States military in World War II. In 1946, she married Joe and the U. S. Navy. Together they raised five children while the Navy moved them from assignments in Key West, Norfolk, VA, and finally back to Jacksonville. Upon her husband's retirement from the Navy they remained in Jacksonville to finish raising their family. Over the years they enjoyed traveling across the United States and Europe, nights out with friends, and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Jean will be remembered as a strong, passionate woman who was devoted to her family. Strong in her ability to raise five children as a military wife while her husband would be at sea for months at a time. Passionate about her love of family with a fierce devotion to that family. Yet she always had a sense of humor, and a "unfiltered straightforwardness" that always kept her family and her beloved care givers smiling up to her last day.

Wilma Jean was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Lela Morgan, her husband of 72 years Flavis Joe Barnard, brother Bud, sisters Betty and Deno, son A.L. (Buddy) Barnard, and daughter Patricia Keener. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Farmer (Tom) and Melinda Hayes (Larry), son Joey Barnard (Dolores), nine grandchildren (Lorrie, Rebecca, JT, Christie, Kimberly, Shaun, Bryan, Suzanne, and Jessica), and ten great grandchildren (Chase, Makayla, Dalton, Kendall, Gracie, Parker, Hunter, Cody, Logan, and Luke).

Visitation Thursday 5/30/19 5-7 pm Arlington Park Funeral Home.

Funeral Service Friday 5/31/19 at 10:30 am Funeral Home Chapel

Burial to follow in Arlington Park Cemetery

