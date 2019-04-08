|
|
SUMMERALL
Wilmot N. Summerall, Jr., a long- time resident of Jacksonville, Fl. passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2019. Mr. Summerall was a Navy Veteran who served in the Korean War aboard the Navy Destroyer U.S.S Twining, receiving the Korean Service Medal 3 Stars and the United Nations Service Medal. Mr. Summerall retired from Southern Bell after 32 years of service, and worked for an additional 15 years in tele-communications. Mr. Summerall was a former deacon and Sunday school teacher at Arlington Baptist Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years Carrie, son and daughter, Wilmot N. III and Kimberly Jones, two grandchildren Lauren Lovell and Jeffry Lovell and a sister Wilma Spence.
Funeral services will be held on April 9, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home with Rev. M Keith Foskey officiating. The family will receive friends one (1) hour prior to the service at the funeral home, interment will follow after the service at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 8, 2019