Windell N. Pope, 82, born January 11, 1937 in Jacksonville, FL, a lifetime resident passed away April 8, 2019 after a long illness. Windell's career was in the paper-making business, he worked for St. Regis Paper Co for 28 yrs, then as a contractor for International Paper in Maine for several years before retiring.

Windell was proud to be in the William B. Barnett Lodge #187 (PastMaster) Scottish Rite 32° KCCH, also a member of York Rite Body and the Morocco Shrine. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan, played golf, Umpired Little League Baseball, enjoyed watching old westerns & spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by father Olen & mother Thelma (Kitchens) Pope, Henry Hall, loving wife Daurice "Dee" Pope, brother Dale Pope Sr., son

Richard Collins, stepson Ronald Hayden. He is survived by son Michael Collins (Michelle) stepsons Robby Polk (Rachelle), Vince D'Antoni (Donna), stepdaughter Dawn Cothron (Joe), Grandchildren Brandon Collins, Tyler Collins, Jessica Koci (Roland), James Campbell, Lauren & Erin D'Antoni, Kelly & Casey Polk & Tori Hough, great-grandson Alec Koci, many nieces & nephews & cousins and beloved Mother-in-law Pinky Kirkland.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Scottish Rite Foundation of FL, c/o Scottish Rite Masonic Center 965 Hubbard St, Jax, FL 32206.A Visitation will be held at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd on Sunday April 14, from 5 pm – 7 pm with a Memorial Service with Masonic Rite Monday April 15 at 1pm also at the funeral home followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery 4300 Beach Blvd, with Chaplin Tony Chavez & nephew Dale Pope Jr. officiating