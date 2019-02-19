STRICKLAND

Winferd Eugene Strickland, 91, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. "Gene" was born on August 28, 1927 in Carrollton, GA and was the youngest of nine children born to William & Emma Strickland. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, served on the USS Lyman in World War II and on the USS Iowa during the Korean war. Gene began his career in insurance in Kansas after his military service. He retired from American Heritage Life in Jacksonville, Florida in 1990. He enjoyed volunteering as a starter at Orange Park Country Club and marshaling for years at The PLAYERS. Gene is pre-deceased by his wife of 63 years, Alma. He is survived by his sons, Win Strickland (Kim) and Gordon Strickland (Laura), five grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

A mass in celebration for the life of Gene Strickland will be held 11am Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church 1649 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL. The family will receive friends for a reception immediately following the mass at Haut Hall. Private interment will follow in Jax Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Gene's name be made to Community Hospice of NE Florida. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 19, 2019