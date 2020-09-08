Winifred Lewis

Lewis
Winifred F. "Winnie" Lewis, 97 of Jacksonville, FL passed away on September 5, 2020.
The family will celebrate her life on Friday, September 11th, in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South with a private service, due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Winifred was born in Mims, Florida on August 24, 1923. She graduated from Titusville High School and attended Jones Business College. Winifred was married to James Donald Lewis on November 7, 1942. They were married for 54 years upon his passing.
Winifred retired from Gulf Atlantic Towing Corp. She was an avid Florida Gator fan and she loved the beach. She enjoyed needlepointing and was an active member of Southside Women's Club for many years. She was a lifelong member of Spring Glen United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities & was instrumental in starting the Thrift Shop-which she dearly loved.
Winifred is survived by her four children James Donald "Shakey" Lewis, Jr. (Susan), Kash Dearing (Trooper), Connie Morris (Al) & Becky Lewis (Leo); 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James Donald Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care.
