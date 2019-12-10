|
|
Rogers
Winnette Lavon Rogers, affectionately known as "Mamoo", age 81, of Jacksonville, FL passed away December 9, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1938, in Jacksonville, daughter of Rev. Otto Lavon Smith "Smitty" and Winnie Mae Phillips Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 34 years, Frank Rogers and daughter, Deborah Thomas.
Winnette is survived by her children, Paula Gardner, Mark (Sharon) Rogers, Christopher Rogers and Kimberly Rogers (Garriett Wilkerson); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, numerous extended family members, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019, in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221 with Rev. Ray Mayfield officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Manning Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019