Wm T Duke Smith age 76 passed away peacefully at home on the 8th of Feb. 2019 after a long illness. Born in Winchester, Mass. to Cyril and Mary (Pearson) Smith, 3 brothers Dick, David and Donnie all of whom predeceased him.

Survived by his wife Cheryl (Van Name) Smith, his daughter Denise (Bruce) Fulton and Damian (Carl) Crandall, his 3 grandchildren Wyatt, Austin, and Haley who were the light of his life. Sisters Mary Dollard, and Janet Price along with 40 nieces and nephews.

He served in the U.S. Army, belonged to SMWLU#38, loved old cars, doo-wop music and traveling the country every chance he got.

A favorite saying of his was, heaven is your home your only here on a visit, and he certainly enjoyed his visit.

Funeral services will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery on 1st of March 2019 at 11 a.m.

The family requests that any donations be made to wreathsacrossamerica.org or to the .

