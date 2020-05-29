LaPrade
Wyndel Dickinson (Wendy) LaPrade was born on September 16, 1958, in Jacksonville, Florida, and passed away peacefully while surrounded by the love of her family on May 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Charles Martin LaPrade. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Martin Edward LaPrade (Marty) and their two sons Maxwell Martin LaPrade and his wife Joanna of Durango, CO, and Charles Dickinson LaPrade and his wife Ashley and precious granddaughter Estelle Edna LaPrade of Greenville, SC. She is also survived by her parents Edna and Maxwell Knauer Dickinson, sister Forrest Dickinson Moore (Chris), brother Spencer Knauer Dickinson (Susanne), mother-in-law Betty Anne LaPrade, brother-in-law William Charles LaPrade (Bill), and sister-in-law Annette LaPrade Brown (Robbie). Left to remember their beloved Aunt Wendy are: Temple, Spencer (Ally), and Christopher (Sarah Gray) Moore; Nolan and Sinclaire Dickinson; and Matthew, Carson, and Hayden Brown. Wendy has many more family members than those listed here including cousins, aunts, uncles, and the many people who have been gifted by her profound affection, attention, and capacity to make each one feel uniquely loved—you know who you are.
Wendy was a graduate of The Episcopal School of Jacksonville class of 1976 and Furman University class of 1980 where she met the love of her life. After marrying Marty, Wendy enjoyed 18 years at Merrill Lynch, the last 10 years working side by side with her father Maxwell.
Wendy's true calling was as a servant of God, choosing to minister to others with her unconditional love and support. Wendy was the first to volunteer and she always got the job done. Her tenacity was well recognized and her many acts of service included responsibilities at Southside Methodist Church, San Marco Garden Circle, Board of Trustees and Alumni Board at Episcopal, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Florida, San Jose Golf, and more. She especially loved her many friend groups. For the last 30 years, her beloved "San Marco Running Girls" have been famous for their pre-dawn runs around the neighborhood. Above all, Wendy was passionate about her family and worked tirelessly to create joyous and meaningful gatherings—on Holidays, on birthdays, for life events, and everything in between.
Wendy was like the ocean by which she lived—beautiful, powerful, constant, and abundant. She will always be with us, blessing us as the strongest thread in the fabric of our lives. Every day she reminds us to care, to support each other, and to be positive, selfless, and faithful.
If you wish to honor Wendy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southside United Methodist Church youth and children's programs (sumcjax.org/give/ as "memorial"), to which she devoted much of her time and love. Due to current circumstances, a memorial will be held at a later date, please check Wendy's CaringBridge site for details: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/wendylaprade
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 31, 2020.