Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Yanie Mae White Obituary
WHITE
Celebration of Life for Ms. Yanie Mae White will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. She is survived by children, Grinda Blue (Tommy) and Lillian Benjamin; grandchildren, Tamara Blue, Edward Walthour, and Albert Walthour; sisters, Willie Mae Randall and Verdell Thompson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, May 24, from 4-7PM. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmegloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019
