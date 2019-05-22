|
WHITE
Celebration of Life for Ms. Yanie Mae White will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. She is survived by children, Grinda Blue (Tommy) and Lillian Benjamin; grandchildren, Tamara Blue, Edward Walthour, and Albert Walthour; sisters, Willie Mae Randall and Verdell Thompson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, May 24, from 4-7PM. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmegloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019