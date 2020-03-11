Home

Yolanda Galvan Kirkland, age 91, passed away in Omaha, Nebraska on March 11, 2020. Born December 12, 1928, she is preceded in death by parents Mary and Robert, brothers Robert and Richard and beloved husband Bobby, Colonel USAF, ret. She is survived by children Carol (Mike), Robert (Angie), John (Diane), grandchildren Adam, Katie, Sara, Alexandra, Matthew, Andrew, Chloe, great-grandchildren Colten, Alaina, James, Rachel, John, Judson, and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in Omaha with a private graveside service for family where she will be reunited with her husband at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory through online giving to the Holy Family Catholic Church at https://holyfamilyjax.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
