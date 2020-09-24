Yvonne George

George
Yvonne Belloit George passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020, surrounded by her children. The daughter of John And Annie Belloit, Yvonne was a native and life long resident of Jacksonville, Florida.
She worshipped in the San Jose congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Yvonne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward K. George her husband of 52 years, her sister Florine Catanzaro, her brother John Belloit Jr. She is survived by three children, Edward K. George Jr (Cheri), Kim George and Kelly Burnett (Mike), her sister Nadine Garrett, brother Don Belloit, five grandchildren Jacob and Micah George, Jack Burnett, Michael and Charlie Burnett and many nieces and nephews and friends that she loved and cherished very much.
As a young woman, she had an active social life and belonged to The Sabenettes of Jacksonville.
She was the epitome of grace and dignity and known for her flair for fashion and design. She was an avid gardener and loved clipping from her garden to create floral arrangements. In fact, the only year she was a member of the Garden Club of Jacksonville, she won "Best In Show" for her floral arrangement. Another favorite pastime was playing bridge with the best of her friends or shopping and laughing with cousin Delores Jabour.
As a businesswoman, she was owner of The Bath and Linen Shoppe and a tireless worker with many of her customers becoming friends who came in to socialize and visit with her.
Yvonne was not only a lover of the arts, well known in the arts community but also a talented artist herself.
A memorial service will be private.
Pallbearers, Jacob and Micah George, Michael Jr, Charlie and Jack Burnnet and Shannon Hughes.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
